Critical Contrast: Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vaalco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Pharos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vaalco Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaalco Energy 8.26% 4.64% 2.48% Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vaalco Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaalco Energy $478.99 million 0.86 $58.49 million $0.36 11.00 Pharos Energy $136.00 million 0.84 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vaalco Energy and Pharos Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vaalco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pharos Energy.

Summary

Vaalco Energy beats Pharos Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaalco Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaalco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaalco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.