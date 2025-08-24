Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Head to Head Contrast

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 34.82% 60.53% 11.57% Fidelity National Information Services 1.09% 18.73% 8.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $3.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 888.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fidelity National Information Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.83 $2.18 billion $10.90 8.49 Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.70 $1.45 billion $0.18 398.78

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 13 0 2.57

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.83%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $91.6316, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Fidelity National Information Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

