Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in M/I Homes by 134.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in M/I Homes by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 75.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

MHO opened at $146.9630 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

