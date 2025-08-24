Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.29% of South Plains Financial worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8,686.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $41.31 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $670.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

