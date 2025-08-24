Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TPH opened at $36.1550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

