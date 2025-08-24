Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Barrett Business Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $602,202.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,233.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $310,993.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,361 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

