Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,875 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 598,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 6.8%

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.4050 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.11 million, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -355.56%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

