Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,516,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,431,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after buying an additional 212,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $293.4780 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,638 shares of company stock worth $7,311,177. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

