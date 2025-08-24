Comparing Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) & ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Antero Midstream pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ConocoPhillips pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 7.65 $400.89 million $0.95 18.62 ConocoPhillips $56.95 billion 2.12 $9.25 billion $7.45 12.97

This table compares Antero Midstream and ConocoPhillips”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream. ConocoPhillips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Midstream and ConocoPhillips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 2 0 1 2.25 ConocoPhillips 0 4 16 0 2.80

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $120.9524, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 39.53% 21.67% 7.93% ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68%

Summary

Antero Midstream beats ConocoPhillips on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

