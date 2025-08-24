Candriam S.C.A. Sells 27,047 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,047 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 964.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NOMD opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

