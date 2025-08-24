Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Employers worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Employers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares in the company, valued at $972,035.68. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.7270 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

