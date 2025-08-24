Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $435.0040 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

