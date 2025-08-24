Candriam S.C.A. Sells 954 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.6270 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

