The Chemours Company $CC Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 369,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 70,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 284,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $15.3430 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

