Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ED stock opened at $101.5520 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.