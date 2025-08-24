Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 1,022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $46,227.06. Following the sale, the director owned 64,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,616.12. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,789 shares of company stock worth $121,089,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.76 and a one year high of $245.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.