PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 142,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.0530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

