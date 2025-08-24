T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Takes $44.61 Million Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,940 shares in the company, valued at $449,243.60. This trade represents a 66.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,411 shares of company stock valued at $62,535,051. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $128.66 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

