The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $201.5870 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

