Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 441 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,441,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $626,078,000 after buying an additional 1,335,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after buying an additional 1,815,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after buying an additional 2,133,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

