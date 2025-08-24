T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,236,631 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of BrightView worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $3,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BrightView by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. This trade represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Price Performance

BV opened at $14.8940 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 496.47 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.43 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

