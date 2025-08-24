T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,210,942 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,210,942 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $3,920,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 407,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

