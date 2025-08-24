Unifirst Corporation $UNF Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 353.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,588 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Unifirst worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the 1st quarter worth about $28,529,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the 4th quarter worth about $8,318,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,081,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 27,715.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Unifirst stock opened at $178.7190 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.34 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.56.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Unifirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

