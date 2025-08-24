T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. $PDLB

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,840 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ponce Financial Group worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ponce Financial Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

PDLB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

