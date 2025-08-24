T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. $JMSB

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 13.69% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Marshall Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at John Marshall Bancorp

In other news, CFO Kent Carstater purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,204.33. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.70. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

