1,411,282 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,411,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 808.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $28.3830 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

