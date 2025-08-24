Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Hub Group worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Hub Group stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

