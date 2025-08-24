T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $41.39 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $41,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

