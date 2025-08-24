T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of CSW Industrials worth $43,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $280,745.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,952.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,668. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NYSE CSW opened at $272.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.99 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.51.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

