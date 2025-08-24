Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

