T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $65.70 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.