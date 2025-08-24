Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,485 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Stifel Financial worth $39,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $114.2180 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7 shares of company stock valued at $781. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

