EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,412,000 after purchasing an additional 152,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $177.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.