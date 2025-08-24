Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,740,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,963,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,019,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $269.9860 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

