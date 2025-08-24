Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,421 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 280.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 255,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.0950 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Bank of America increased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

