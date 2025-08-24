72,904 Shares in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Progress Software by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Progress Software by 47.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,053.12. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.