Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $71,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.61 per share, with a total value of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,951.80. The trade was a 27.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,152.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 target price on Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.4%

LNW opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.