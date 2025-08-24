Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.30 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

