Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after purchasing an additional 485,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

