EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 3.9%

NXRT stock opened at $33.5140 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -104.08%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

