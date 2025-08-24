Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.90 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

