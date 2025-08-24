Credit Agricole S A Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

