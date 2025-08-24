Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,568,821.68 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.5650 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

