EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $111.6430 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

