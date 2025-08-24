Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Celestica by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $189.2390 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

