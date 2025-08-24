Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $185.6470 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

