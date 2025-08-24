Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

