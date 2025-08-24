Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,618 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 310.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Equitable by 51.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $367,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $53.6110 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

