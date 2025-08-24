Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 70,803 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,843.20. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

