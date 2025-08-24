Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 484,497 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after buying an additional 517,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,780,000 after buying an additional 74,755 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 10.4%

ENPH stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.